Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $85.68. 1,377,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,244. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

