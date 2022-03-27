OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.38 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

