OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

