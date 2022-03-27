OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

