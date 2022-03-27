OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.99 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

