Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $5.14 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00011530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,605.00 or 1.00092740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

