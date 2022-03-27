OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

OCINF stock remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCINF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

