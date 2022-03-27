Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

