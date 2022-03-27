Oak Thistle LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

