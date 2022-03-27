Oak Thistle LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

