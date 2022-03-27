Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 6,494 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.