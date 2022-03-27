Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

