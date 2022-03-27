Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.