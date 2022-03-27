Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 7,990 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fastly by 36,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

