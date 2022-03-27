Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,598 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

