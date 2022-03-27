Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

