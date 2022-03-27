Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
