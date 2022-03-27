Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Up 225.0% in March

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 84,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

