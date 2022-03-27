Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

JCE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

