NuVasive’s (NUVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.36.
NUVA opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
