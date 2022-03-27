NuVasive’s (NUVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NUVA opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

