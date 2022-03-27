Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.