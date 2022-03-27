Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,074. Nova has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nova will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.