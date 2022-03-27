Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 355,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,511,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,248,176. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.67 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.78 and a 200 day moving average of $371.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.