Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $219,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.64. 95,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,104. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Astec Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.