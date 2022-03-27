Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.59. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

