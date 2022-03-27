Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

