nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 91.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

About nmcn

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

