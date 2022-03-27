Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 432.7% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 13,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

