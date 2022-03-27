Nikola’s (NKLA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

