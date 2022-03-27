NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Acquires 547,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray acquired 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, with a total value of C$1,677,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.50. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.47 and a 52 week high of C$31.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -257.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

