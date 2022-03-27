NEXT’s (NXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,250 ($121.77) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,716.25 ($114.75).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,282 ($82.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,834.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,590.28. The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

