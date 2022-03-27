Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $24,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 62.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth about $2,995,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

