Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring Sells 4,477 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

