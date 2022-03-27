Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Cut to GBX 440

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NETW. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.17 ($5.85).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.40) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05).

In other news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

