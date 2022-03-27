Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) versus Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Critical Review

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08% Lantheus -16.76% 6.80% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lantheus has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Lantheus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 49.56 -$10.72 million ($0.40) -2.18 Lantheus $425.21 million 0.00 -$71.28 million ($1.05) N/A

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantheus beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and PYLARIFY for visualization of lymph nodes, bone, and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. It also develops flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroblastoma tumors in pediatric and adults; PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform standardized quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. The company serves radio pharmacies, distributors, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. It has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

