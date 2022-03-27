Navcoin Price Reaches $0.19 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Navcoin has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $389,405.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009424 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,125,428 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

