National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

