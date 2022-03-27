National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,022.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,022.67 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,123.20 ($14.79). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,119.80 ($14.74), with a volume of 4,851,097 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.69) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £41.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,022.67.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.05) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($25,818.14). Insiders have bought 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534 in the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

