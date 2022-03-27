Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $68,289.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

Natera stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

