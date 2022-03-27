Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,350 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.27 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

