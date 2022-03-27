My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 337.7% in March

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 337.7% from the February 28th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in My Size by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in My Size by 177.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in My Size by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 398,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,406. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

