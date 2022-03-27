My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.46 or 0.07069790 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.86 or 0.99928521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047278 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

