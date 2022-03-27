Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

