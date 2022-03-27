Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.