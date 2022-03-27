Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
