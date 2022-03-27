Morgan Stanley Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

COUP opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

