Morgan Stanley Raises Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,460

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.36).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,925 ($78.00) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £96.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,622.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,107.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

