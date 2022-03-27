Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,742,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 313,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.38. 6,592,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,784. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

