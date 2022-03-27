Morgan Stanley Lowers Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) to Equal Weight

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

WDH stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

