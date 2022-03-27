Morgan Stanley Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $104.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.