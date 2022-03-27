Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,155. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

