Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 236,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

